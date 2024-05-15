20 Clarksville area breakout candidates for 2024 TSSAA football season

While there's plenty of returning talent in the Clarksville area, expect a number of other standouts to make their names known during the 2024 TSSAA football season.

With spring practices still ongoing, here are 20 players who could be primed for breakout performances this fall.

Ahvare Galbreath, Clarksville, So., RB/LB: The brother of last season's All-Area Player of the Year Ahmoyre Galbreath, Ahvare ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns and made 17 tackles.

Korbin Reynolds, Clarksville, Sr., DB: The Vanderbilt baseball commit had 41 tackles in his first season of Tennessee high school football. He'll look for even more production with defensive backs Isaiah Soto and Cam Stahley having graduated.

Colby Rotell, Clarksville, So., DB: Rotell got plenty of playing time as a freshman and took advantage, picking off two passes and breaking up five others.

Ziondre Taito, Clarksville, Sr., OL/DL: Taito had 21 tackles and a tackle for loss, and will step up this season to fill the holes left behind by five graduated starters on the offensive line.

Jack Wyatt, Clarksville, Sr., QB: Wyatt threw for three touchdowns while splitting time leading an offense that averaged 44.7 points per game.

Trey Youngs, Clarksville, Sr., QB: The other half of the Wildcats' quarterback tandem from last season ran for six touchdowns.

Ethan Bones, Clarksville Academy, Jr., QB: Bones stepped into the starting role late in the season and finished 46-of-79 for 469 yards and a touchdown. He also had 76 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Nathaniel Johnson, Fort Campbell, Sr., OL/DL: Johnson led the Falcons with 6.5 sacks. He had 36 tackles, 9.5 of them for loss.

Christopher Talbot, Fort Campbell, Sr., LB/WR: Talbot had 54 tackles, 12 TFLs and 5.5 sacks. He caught nine passes for 138 yards and has the chance to catch more with leading receiver Maurice Moore graduated.

Myquel Valerio, Houston County, So., DL/OL: Valerio was impressive as a freshman with 45 tackles, eight of them behind the line of scrimmage.

Davon Martin, Kenwood, Sr., DL/TE: Martin had 22 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and was the Knights' leading receiver with 14 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Leslie Sutfin, Kenwood, So., LB: Sutfin recorded 28 tackles and four tackles for loss as a freshman.

JJ Chatman, Kirkwood, Sr., DL: The tackle had 28 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2023.

Parker Keenan, Kirkwood, So., TE: The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Keenan has big potential in an offense that averaged 25 points per game last season.

Josh Cordell, Montgomery Central, Sr., OL/DL: The 6-4, 240-pound Cordell started all 10 games for Central last season and should play a leadership role for first-year coach Wyatt Page.

Phoenix Love, Northeast, Sr., QB: Love flashed potential in his first season as the Eagles' starter. He completed 36 of 79 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns.

Kaden Veasey, Northeast, Jr., WR: The 6-foot-3 Veasey, a triple jumper in track and field, has the athleticism to be a big-play threat for Love.

Bricen Moore, Northwest, Sr., RB/LB: Moore had 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 2023 and should be one of the primary ballcarriers for new coach Mark Hall.

Colton Newman, Stewart County, Sr., RB/LB: Newman should shoulder a big load on offense and defense for a Rebels team looking to bounce back from a winless 2023 campaign.

DJ Swanson, West Creek, Sr., QB: Swanson started every game under center in leading the Coyotes to their second-ever playoff berth last season. He threw for six touchdowns and ran for four more.

