20 cities in the United States with the highest rate of violent crimes

Violent crime rates by city in the U.S.A.

Better safe than sorry is always an important key. Especially in these cities. These are the cities with the 20 highest violent crime rates in the United States according to World Population Review:

20. Chicago, IL

Getty

Violent crime rate (per 100,000 people): 1,099

19. Minneapolis, MN

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Violent crime rate: 1,101

18. New Orleans, LA

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Violent crime rate: 1,121

17. Lansing, MI

USAT

Violent crime rate: 1,136

16. Nashville, TN

Violent crime rate: 1,138

15. Anchorage, AK

Violent crime rate: 1,203

14. San Bernardino, CA

Violent crime rate: 1,291

13. Oakland, CA

Violent crime rate: 1,299

12. Indianapolis, IN

Violent crime rate: 1,334

11. Springfield, MO

Violent crime rate: 1,339

10. Albuquerque, NM

USAT

Violent crime rate: 1,369

9. Stockton, CA

Violent crime rate: 1,415

8. Cleveland, OH

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Violent crime rate: 1,557

7. Rockford, IL

Violent crime rate: 1,588

6. Milwaukee, WI

USAT

Violent crime rate: 1,597

5. Little Rock, AR

Violent crime rate: 1,634

4. Memphis, TN

Violent crime rate: 2,003

3. Baltimore, MD

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Violent crime rate: 2,027

2. Detroit, MI

Violent crime rate: 2,057

1. St. Louis, MO

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Violent crime rate: 2,082

Story originally appeared on List Wire