For 20 Chicago Bears rookies, the pressure of preseason game action arrives this weekend. ‘It’s real. You can’t deny it.’

Tyler Scott has been trying not to think about it too much. But he knows what’s coming Saturday. A trip into Soldier Field. His first game action as an NFL receiver. Another chance to validate himself as a professional football player plus an opportunity to show Chicago Bears coaches what his true value is.

Sure, the excitement level is building. But …

“I get kind of jittery when I think about it,” Scott said Thursday after the Bears’ latest training camp practice.

In a “be where your feet are mindset,” Scott stressed that he still had Thursday meetings to lock in on and a Friday walk-through to navigate. So, no, he couldn’t say how much he expected to play against the Tennessee Titans.

“They haven’t really told me anything,” he said. “I’m just kind of (listening for) ‘Hey Scott! Get in there.’ Or ‘Hey Scott come out!’ That’s just kind of how it’s operating.”

But will he at least give himself a moment Saturday morning in the hours before kickoff to soak it in, to realize his NFL dreams are becoming reality?

“You just gave me goose bumps right there,” Scott said with a grin across his face. “I would like to sit back and smell the roses, so to speak. I try not to take this for granted.”

This swirl of emotion comes knocking every August to varying degrees, an intense combination of eagerness and anxiety that greets hundreds of players readying for their first NFL game. Yes, it’s just preseason with the league’s spotlight still turning on. But for the Bears’ 10-man draft class and the other 10 rookies currently on the 90-man roster, Saturday will be momentous. And energizing. And pressure-filled to varying degrees.

“I’m ready,” said Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, a second-round pick. “I truly can’t wait to be out there, to get into the flow of the game and see how the NFL game is played. Even though this is preseason, the regular season is right around the corner, man.”

Added defensive tackle Zacch Pickens: “I’ve been waiting a long time for this. It’s a dream come true.”

Now, though, comes the task of balancing enthusiasm with patience, intensity with focus.

‘This is different out here’

T.J. Edwards can still remember the pressure he felt during his first preseason in 2019.

“It’s real,” Edwards said. “You can’t deny it. It’s something that decides a lot of people’s fates, man.”

Edwards was an undrafted linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles and simply trying to earn a roster spot as a special teams contributor and defensive backup. He recalls one sequence from a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens when he was in on punt coverage and locked up with Matthew Judon.

“Dude held me down the field the whole time,” Edwards said. “Then he threw me to the ground. It was wild. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m cut out for this, man. This is different out here.’”

That’s the way it often can be, a high-speed collision between doubt and belief. Only the strong survive.

Four years after being flung into that involuntary cartwheel by Judon, Edwards is a Bears starter with a new three-year, $19.5 million contract and a message to pay forward to the hungry young players about to attack preseason action for the first time.

Accept the competitive tension. Embrace the nervous energy. Settle into the game as quickly as possible.

“For a lot of these rookies, you’re going through practice and you’re working extremely hard and you can kind of lose that sense when you get out to the game that you’re still playing football. … At the end of the day, you’re playing a game you love. You worked so hard to get to this level. Now you’ve just got to go out there and be you.”

PJ Walker shares those sentiments and thinks back to the first time he took a snap in an NFL game — Aug. 13, 2017, late in the first quarter of a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

“It was just the nerves,” Walker said. “For my first time going out there, it didn’t feel like playing football as a kid and enjoying it. There was a bunch of stuff going on.”

Like Edwards, Walker was undrafted and fighting to earn the trust of Colts coach Chuck Pagano, offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer. But his head was spinning as he made calls in the huddle, processed the different looks he was getting from the Lions defense and worked to execute in a high-speed, high-intensity environment.

Walker’s first preseason pass went 4 yards to receiver Chester Rogers. His first preseason stat line: 9-for-20, 86 yards.

“Being undrafted, everything you do is going to be about going out there to make the team,” Walker said. “Sometimes you try to do a little too much. You’ve just got to play within the game, play within yourself and try to execute all the plays they call.”

Ultimately, Walker didn’t make the Colts’ 53-man roster that summer. But he showed enough to earn a practice squad job, then kept clawing and growing and grinding and maturing. Now with his fourth professional team — including the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL — he is the Bears’ QB2, a role at Halas Hall that has produced at least one regular season start for the past 13 seasons.

Walker’s goal for this weekend? Simpler than it was in 2017.

“To grow with my teammates, for the most part,” he said. “It’s just to go out there and try to be smooth and execute. Move the ball and put points on the board.”

Ready, set …

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones doesn’t have to rewind as far as Walker to recall his first preseason experience, just a year ago in a three-possession, 18-snap debut against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Jones was a Day 3 draft choice (Round 5, No. 168 overall) and had spent the three months prior to the game earning the confidence of the Bears coaching staff and quickly moving into contention for a starting role.

Still, the express lane to the regular season wasn’t without a slowdown or two, including a preseason debut that felt more frustrating than Jones wanted.

“I felt very slow,” he said. “I didn’t play very fast. Then we kind of got the memo the next week.”

The memo was a stern reminder from the coaches to play with greater intensity, to finish blocks with a nasty edge, to establish a play style that opponents would feel.

Jones also learned to channel his inner calm, focusing on proper technique and resisting the urge to try to do too much.

“You prove yourself just by doing what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “It’s doing right and being where you’re supposed to be. Obviously you’re in the NFL. Other guys are going to make plays, too. But if you’re doing right more often than they are, you’re going to be making more plays than they are.”

Scott, it seems, has already gotten that memo. His primary goal for Saturday, he said, is to demonstrate to the coaches “that I know what I’m doing.”

“That’s the main thing,” Scott said. “It’s making sure I’m aligned the correct way; making sure when I’m motioning I’m hitting the right landmarks; making sure in the running game I’m taking the right angles and meeting the blocker in the right areas.

“When I’m out there, it’s trusting that I know what I’m doing. Those are all preparation things and knowing the playbook inside and out so you’re ready.”

Ready or not, the preseason has arrived.