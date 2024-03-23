The 20 biggest new films to see in spring 2024

Fast and furious: a scene from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Warner Bros. Pictures

Io Capitano

A gripping, gently magic-realist odyssey from Italy’s Matteo Garrone, in which two Senegalese teens make a perilous cross-Sahara trek to Europe. Read the full review. Cinemas, April 5

Scoop

Behind the worst PR move of the century – Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell) agreeing to his grilling by Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson). An astute script by Peter Moffat teaches The Crown who’s boss. Netflix, April 5

The Teachers’ Lounge

The fallout from a staff room pickpocketing incident threatens to tear an entire school apart in this nerve-snapping German Oscar nominee. Read the full review. Cinemas, April 12

Leonard Stettnisch in a scene from The Teachers' Lounge - Curzon

Close Your Eyes

83-year-old Spanish legend Victor Erice (The Spirit of the Beehive) has fashioned a late masterpiece: an essay on cinema and memory, about the unsolved disappearance of an actor in the 1990s. Cinemas, April 12

Back to Black

We’ve had Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston and Bob Marley: now it’s the turn of Amy Winehouse, as played by Industry’s Marisa Abela, to get her very own rise-and-fall biopic, with Sam Taylor-Johnson calling the shots. Cinemas, April 23

Civil War

Alex Garland brings us a mid-budget dystopian action flick, with Kirsten Dunst heading a team of journalists who must document the ravages of a guns-blazing meltdown across America. Cinemas, April 12

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in Challengers - Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc

Challengers

Anyone for mixed doubles? Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist both vie for centre court supremacy – and shared lover Zendaya – in this heady romantic thriller set in the world of professional tennis. Cinemas, April 26

The Fall Guy

Paired amusingly on Oscar night, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have this pell-mell comedy on the way, about the action choreographer and director of a high-octane caper who must track down its missing star. Cinemas, May 2

Love Lies Bleeding

Four years after Saint Maud, Rose Glass returns with an outrageous 1980s scuzzball noir set on the US amateur bodybuilding circuit. Kristen Stewart and The Mandalorian’s Katy O’Brian star. Read the full review. Cinemas, May 3

Katy O'Brian, left, and Kristen Stewart in a scene from Love Lies Bleeding - A24 via AP

Hoard

The spirit of Nic Roeg crackles through Luna Carmoon’s sparklingly odd debut, in which a schoolgirl raised by a compulsive hoarder falls for a wrong ‘un, and finds weird buried impulses unleashed. Read the full review. Cinemas, May 10

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Fourth in the rebooted series, this is set 300 years after the last one ended. A young chimp called Noa (Owen Teague) is the hero, paired with a feral human (Freya Allan) on a search for civilisation. Cinemas, May 10

IF

John Krasinski writes and directs a blend of live action and animation, about a young girl called Bea who, like her upstairs neighbour (Ryan Reynolds), has the power to see people’s abandoned imaginary friends. Cinemas, May 17

Chris Pratt voices Garfield in The Garfield Movie - DNEG Animation

The Garfield Movie

Bill Murray out, Chris Pratt in: the famous malingering, Monday-phobic moggy has a new celebrity voice in this fully animated take on Jim Davis’s durable cartoon strip. Cinemas, May 24

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nine years after the hellzapoppin’ spree of Max Mad: Fury Road, George Miller returns with a prequel about the fall of the world, and the snatching of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) by the crew of an evil warlord. Cinemas, May 24

The Beast

Léa Seydoux and George MacKay star in this Lynchian head-spinner from Bertrand Bonello, about a young woman who encounters versions of the same strange man in the present, future and past. Read the full review. Cinemas, May 31

Daisy Ridley stars in Young Woman and the Sea - 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc

Young Woman and the Sea

Daisy Ridley stars in this Jerry-Bruckheimer-produced biopic as the American Olympic swimmer Gertrude Ederle, who became the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1926. Cinemas, May 31

Bad Boys Ride or Die

Despite both Boys now approaching pensionable age, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have cranked out a fourth of these buddy cop capers, with the same creative team as the surprisingly watchable third. Cinemas, June 7

Inside Out 2

Yes, the untouchable 2015 Pixar one-off is getting a sequel: we’re nervous too, though teenage Riley’s new batch of live-in emotions (Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui) sound a comedically promising crop. Cinemas, June 14

A scene from Inside Out 2

The Bikeriders

The spirit of vintage Scorsese crackles through Jeff Nichols’s rollicking crime thriller, about the rise and fall of a 1960s Chicago biker gang. With Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. Cinemas, June 21

A Quiet Place: Day One

“Hear how it all began”: the apocalypse that’s ancient history in the previous horror thrillers is explored in the present tense, with Michael (Pig) Sarnoski directing, and Lupita Nyong’o as our protagonist. Cinemas, June 28