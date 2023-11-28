20 of the best Ozarks players in this week's state football championships

Four southwest Missouri high school football teams will play for state championships on either Friday or Saturday.

It kicks off locally in Class 3 at 11 a.m. Friday, with Seneca taking on Central (Park Hills), followed by Marionville vs. North Platte in Class 1 at 3 p.m. and Republic vs. Cardinal Ritter for the Class 5 crown at 7 p.m.

On Saturday in Class 2, Lamar plays Valle Catholic at 3 p.m.

All games are scheduled for Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Here are 20 of the star players who will represent the area.

Wyatt Woods, Republic

When it comes to making magic with your legs as a quarterback, none have been better than Woods this season. He's rushed for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 800 yards and 11 scores through the air. He makes the big plays at the biggest times and has been the heart behind the Republic offense on its historic run through the postseason.

James Rexroat, Republic

Every defense that has played against Republic has tried to slow down Rexroat, and most have failed. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver has been a game-breaker for the Tigers and changes the game even when the ball isn't thrown his way. He's caught 19 passes for 526 yards and seven touchdowns — good enough for 27.7 yards per reception.

Kanon Krol, Republic

Republic wins with its ground game and Krol is the second of the Tigers' 1,000-yard rushers. He has 1,017 yards and 13 scores this season. He's a big-bodied back who punishes opposing defenses for a few yards at a time. He's perfect for what the Tigers want to do when controlling the ball and time of possession.

Cole Gimlin, Republic

Gimlin has been a standout on defense for the Tigers. He's the team's second-leading tackler and has recorded 20 for a loss with five sacks.

Kendall Curbow, Republic

Curbow is the Tigers' leading tackler with 102, including 78 solo stops. He also has five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Republic has allowed 19.6 points per game this season.

Gavyn Hoover, Seneca

Hoover has been an exceptional quarterback over the last few seasons. He's had a nose for the end zone in recent weeks — including a 95-yard, three-touchdown performance in the semifinal vs. St. Pius X of Kansas City. He's been an extremely efficient thrower while getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers. A win over East Newton earlier in the year saw him complete all 12 of his passes for 321 yards and five scores.

Morgan Vaughn, Seneca

Vaughn is the Big 8 West's Defensive Player of the Year in a league that had so many talented players on that side of the ball. He's also a giant with the ball in his hands and he should be among the most feared players in southwest Missouri.

Jackson Marrs, Seneca

The Big 8 West's Offensive Player of the Year didn't come as much of a surprise after the career Marrs has put together. Marrs has rushed for 1,571 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, which is even more impressive when you consider he hasn't had to finish most games when Seneca's already built up a big lead. He also just happens to be one of the best linebackers in the state.

Jace Renfro, Seneca

The big boys on this team deserve some love, and Renfro was a unanimous pick at center on the All-Big 8 West team. Seneca has been a dominant running team this year and Renfro was a big reason why.

Brian Bigbee, Seneca

For the same reasons as Renfro, Bigbee is a 5-foot-11, 275-pound offensive tackle who got unanimous recognition from the Big 8 West coaches. When you look at other names on the Big 8 West offensive line, like Nevada's Talan Chandler and McDonald County's Toby Moore, it speaks pretty highly if you're able to make that list.

Bryer Guerin, Marionville

Guerin is a sophomore quarterback who has given the Comets a bit of an aerial attack to balance out their strong running game. He's thrown for 1,328 yards this season with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's also rushed for 427 yards and seven scores. Defensively, he's the Comets' third-leading tackler and also has seven interceptions this season.

Cash Pomeroy, Marionville

Pomeroy is one of the most physically gifted sophomores we've seen at the small-school level. He's rushed for 1,088 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and is the defense's third-leading tackler with 80.

Hugh Eaton, Marionville

Marionville's Hugh Eaton celebrates at touchdown against Central in September.

Eaton has been one of the area's best two-way players for the last two seasons. He's the team's second-leading rusher with 761 yards and 12 scores. He's the team's second-leading tackler with 86 while leading the Comets with 10 tackles for a loss. He also has a pair of sacks and five interceptions.

Braydon Bellah, Marionville

Bellah has broken out as Marionville's biggest receiving threat. He's caught 50 passes this year for 651 yards and 12 touchdowns after catching 35 passes for 301 yards and four scores a year ago.

Garret Grimm, Marionville

Grimm is the mighty Marionville defense's leading tackler with 87 total. He has a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Alex Wilkerson, Lamar

Wilkerson missed a good chunk of the season with an ankle injury but when he's on the field, there aren't many better. He led the Tigers in last week's state semifinals with 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 98 passing yards and three touchdowns and, defensively, had three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Ian Ngugi, Lamar

Ian Ngugi, of Lamar, catches the ball during the Tigers 35-7 win over Fair Grove in the district championship game at Lamar High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Every time Ngugi touches the ball, he's a threat to score. He's an all-conference receiver, return specialist and defensive back. There aren't many players faster in the state at any level. He's been a big-time performer in past state championships that Lamar has qualified for.

Trace Woolridge, Lamar

Lamar has some dudes along its defensive front and Woolridge is among the best of them. He's a 6-foot-4, 230-pound monster off the edge who was a unanimous selection on the Big 8 West all-conference squad.

Rourke Dillion, Lamar

A second unanimous All-Big 8 West performer tells a pretty good story about how dominant this defense was this past season. Dillion earned the recognition as a 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive tackle.

Khiler Nance, Lamar

What about a unanimous selection for Lamar at linebacker? Nance was right there with the likes of Vaughn and Marrs as one of the best linebackers in the area this year. He leads a defense that allowed 10.7 points per game this season. Lamar just held a Bowling Green offense that was averaging over 60 points per game entering the semifinals to just 16.

