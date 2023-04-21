20 best interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is almost here, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address. General manager Ryan Poles has 10 draft picks to work with, including four in the top 64.

The Bears need to shore up their offensive line, which starts at tackle, their likely first selection. But there are questions along the interior, notably at center. There are some solid options at center and guard in this draft class, especially on Days 2 and 3.

Here’s a look at the top interior offensive linemen prospects in the NFL draft:

