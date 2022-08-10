20 best football games in the SEC this season

Picture this — It’s Saturday morning on September 10. You wake up, eat your breakfast, maybe mow the lawn, watch some College GameDay and then next thing you know Alabama and Texas are kicking off in Austin for a 12 p.m. matchup. That will be your reality before you know it.

So mark your calendars for these following meetings, RSVP with a fat “no” to those wedding invites and pull out whatever that lucky piece of clothing is. It’s time for college football.

Here’s a look at the 20 best SEC games for the 2022 season:

SEC worst-to-first series — College towns, head coaching jobs, loyalty, stadiums, helmets, logos, live mascots, traditions, uniforms

Penn State at Auburn (Sept. 17)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

These are two teams that probably feel like they should have been included in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason Coaches Poll.

It’s a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, which does not make Auburn fans happy. But on a weekend in which most SEC teams will be playing cupcakes, this will be a good watch.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Last year: Penn State 28, Auburn 20

Kentucky at Florida (Sept. 10)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a series that people now look forward to after Kentucky was able to flip the script after years of being dominated.

Early in the season under the lights in Gainesville. Both teams will be desperate to start their season on a good note.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Last year: Kentucky 20, Florida 13

LSU at Auburn (Oct. 1)

Syndication The Daily Advertiser

If both teams make it through September without a loss a lot of eyes will be on this game, which will be Brian Kelly’s first SEC road game at LSU.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Auburn 24, LSU 19

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (Oct. 29)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Part of an exciting weekend, Ole Miss at Texas A&M may be the most entertaining game of all.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 19

Alabama at LSU (Nov. 5)

Story continues

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama vs. LSU will always make this list. And another first for Brian Kelly — his first matchup against the Crimson Tide.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Auburn at Alabama (Nov. 26)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

By the the time this games rolls around, it may be an 11-0 Alabama team vs. a 6-4 Auburn. But it’s the Iron Bowl and anything is possible.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Alabama 24, Auburn 22

Florida State vs. LSU (Sept. 4, New Orleans, Louisiana)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Norvell is under pressure at FSU and it’s Brian Kelly’s first game at LSU. Really not sure what to expect here, but it’s part of a fun opening weekend of college football. LSU and FSU have not met since 1991, but Kelly is familiar with the Seminoles.

When Kelly’s Fighting Irish played FSU last year, Notre Dame won 41-38.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Alabama at Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Remember the last time these two teams met in Oxford? Alabama won 63-48 in a fun game. Two years prior, it was Alabama winning 48-43 in Oxford. Two years before that, Ole Miss won.

What I’m saying is that some wild things can happen when the Tide and Rebels meet at Ole Miss.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

Kentucky at Tennessee (Oct. 29)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The loser of this game is likely out of the race in the SEC East, so there will be a lot on the line. Head south and Georgia and Florida are playing that same day in what will be a major weekend for the Eastern division.

This game usually provides some excitement as well.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Tennessee 45, Kentucky 42

Miami at Texas A&M (Sept. 17)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami ranks No. 17 and A&M ranks No. 7 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Both teams will be undefeated by Week 3 and it could be a top-15 matchup. I think both teams are also overrated – Miami more so than the Aggies.

These teams have not played since 2008.

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Georgia vs. Florida (Oct. 29, Jacksonville, Florida)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This game would be higher on this list if Florida were not so underwhelming. But it’s still the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party – which now allows recruits to be in attendance – and it’s always a fun weekend.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Last year: Georgia 34, Florida 7

Georgia at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

People are calling it a trap game. This game is usually pretty low scoring and Georgia is on a 12-game winning streak against Kentucky. But if the Wildcats come into this game undefeated or with one loss, which is certainly possible, this will be highly anticipated meeting.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

LSU at Texas A&M (Nov. 26)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This game went to seven overtimes in 2018. Last year it was a three point game in Baton Rouge. In late November, this one’s sure to provide excitement.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Alabama at Tennessee (Oct. 15)

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

The Third Saturday in October. It’s been awfully one-sided this century with Alabama on a 15 game winning streak, but Tennessee’s finally fielding an exciting team.

The Vols actually hung around until the fourth quarter last year against the Tide (it was a seven point game early in the fourth), and that was in Tuscaloosa. Neyland Stadium is going to be rocking on October 15 when these teams meet.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Alabama at Arkansas (Oct. 1)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This one would be higher but it really depends on what happens to Arkansas the week before against Texas A&M.

But if Arkansas is able to win that one, this game will be huge. Last year’s meeting was epic.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Georgia vs. Oregon (Sept. 3, Atlanta)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The reigning national champions take the field for the first time having to replace 15 players lost to the NFL and their defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who it lost to Oregon.

Lanning knows a thing or two about the Bulldogs, but can his team match the physicality and athleticism of UGA?

It will be a No. 3 vs. No. 12 matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Texas A&M (Sept. 24, Arlington, Texas)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams could be undefeated for this one with a lot on the line. This will be the first major SEC test for each team and will tell us a lot about if Sam Pittman’s squad is truly a contender. This is usually a very close game.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

Tennessee at Georgia (Nov. 5)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

People called it a trap game last year. Georgia silenced everybody very quickly and won big on the road.

Georgia should win this one again, but Tennessee will have one of the most exciting offenses in America so it should keep you entertained, plus it may decide the winner of the SEC East.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Alabama at Texas (Sept. 10)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I want to rank this game No. 1 because of how electric and incredible this atmosphere will be. I mean, Alabama playing at Texas? It does not get any bigger than that.

But here’s the thing…Alabama very well may win this game by 30+ points and we could all be changing the channel halfway through the first quarter. So because of that, it’s No. 2.

The last time they played each other Alabama beat Texas in the national title game.

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Texas A&M at Alabama (Oct. 8)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If Texas A&M beats Miami, Arkansas, and Mississippi State and is undefeated going into this game it will be a top-five matchup between the two rivals. Jimbo and Saban have been bickering all offseason and both will be hoping to earn a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will be hungry for revenge against the Aggies, who beat the Tide last year. This one has the potential to be college football’s game of the year.

Kickoff: TBD

Last year: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

[listicle id=73786]

[listicle id=72531]

[listicle id=75515]

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire