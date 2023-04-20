20 best cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is almost here, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of needs to address. General manager Ryan Poles has 10 draft picks to work with, including four in the top 64.

Cornerback is an underrated need for the Bears, who need to find a solid third corner to pair with Jaylon Johnson and last year’s top rookie pick, Kyler Gordon. While Chicago likely won’t use their No. 9 pick on a cornerback, there are plenty of options on Day 2 that would be good fits for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Here’s a look at the top cornerback prospects in the NFL draft:

