20 best cities for soccer fans in the United States

United States women’s soccer forward Alex Morgan (13) Credit: Brett Phibbs-USA TODAY Sports

While fall is the prime time of the year for football, it also is for… football.

Soccer leagues across the globe are in full swing. International duty and world cup qualifiers are kicking off, too.

In terms of the United States the game better known as soccer, has been on the rise in recent years.WalletHub used over 50 metrics such as professional clubs in the area, university teams, and more to come up with their findings.

Of all those soccer-loving cities in the states, here are the top 20 according to WalletHub:

20. Austin, Texas

Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes (9) Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 27.97

19. Dallas, Texas

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (4) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.05

18. Cary, North Carolina

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Kyle Holcomb (3) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.10

17. Houston, Texas

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera (16) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.61

16. Cincinnati, Ohio

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.06

15. Chicago, Illinois

Total score: 30.09

14. Boston, Massachusetts

New England Revolution midfielder Emmanuel Boateng (18) Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.68

13. Nashville, Tennessee

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.72

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 31.01

Minnesota United attacker Teemu Pukki (left)Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 34.81

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.01

9. New York, New York

New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez (10) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.46

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango (9) and midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.66

7. Miami, Florida

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.70

6. Washington, D.C.

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 41.55

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (right) Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 42.21

Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 43.46

3. Portland, Oregon

(Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

Total score: 46.75

2. Seattle, Washington

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 48.88

1. Los Angeles, California

UCLA Bruins Jayden Perry (15) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 58.98

