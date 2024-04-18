20 best cities for soccer fans in the United States
Best U.S.A. soccer cities...
While fall is the prime time of the year for football, it also is for… football.
Soccer leagues across the globe are in full swing. International duty and world cup qualifiers are kicking off, too.
In terms of the United States the game better known as soccer, has been on the rise in recent years.WalletHub used over 50 metrics such as professional clubs in the area, university teams, and more to come up with their findings.
Of all those soccer-loving cities in the states, here are the top 20 according to WalletHub:
20. Austin, Texas
Total score: 27.97
19. Dallas, Texas
Total score: 28.05
18. Cary, North Carolina
Total score: 28.10
17. Houston, Texas
Total score: 28.61
16. Cincinnati, Ohio
Total score: 30.06
15. Chicago, Illinois
Total score: 30.09
14. Boston, Massachusetts
Total score: 30.68
13. Nashville, Tennessee
Total score: 30.72
12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Total score: 31.01
11. St. Paul, Minnesota
Total score: 34.81
10. Atlanta, Georgia
Total score: 36.01
9. New York, New York
Total score: 36.46
8. Salt Lake City, Utah
Total score: 36.66
7. Miami, Florida
Total score: 36.70
6. Washington, D.C.
Total score: 41.55
5. Kansas City, Missouri
Total score: 42.21
4. Orlando, Fla.
Total score: 43.46
3. Portland, Oregon
Total score: 46.75
2. Seattle, Washington
Total score: 48.88
1. Los Angeles, California
Total score: 58.98