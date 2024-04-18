Advertisement

20 best cities for soccer fans in the United States

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Best U.S.A. soccer cities...

United States women’s soccer forward Alex Morgan (13) Credit: Brett Phibbs-USA TODAY Sports

While fall is the prime time of the year for football, it also is for… football.

Soccer leagues across the globe are in full swing. International duty and world cup qualifiers are kicking off, too.

In terms of the United States the game better known as soccer, has been on the rise in recent years.WalletHub used over 50 metrics such as professional clubs in the area, university teams, and more to come up with their findings.

Of all those soccer-loving cities in the states, here are the top 20 according to WalletHub:

20. Austin, Texas

Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes (9) Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 27.97

19. Dallas, Texas

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/dallas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:FC Dallas;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">FC Dallas</a> defender <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/889111/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Marco Farfan;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Marco Farfan</a> (4) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.05

18. Cary, North Carolina

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Kyle Holcomb (3) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.10

17. Houston, Texas

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera (16) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 28.61 

16. Cincinnati, Ohio

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/cincinnati/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:FC Cincinnati;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">FC Cincinnati</a> midfielder <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/512780/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Luciano Acosta;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Luciano Acosta</a> (10) Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.06

15. Chicago, Illinois

Northwestern
Northwestern

Total score: 30.09

14. Boston, Massachusetts

New England Revolution midfielder Emmanuel Boateng (18) Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.68

13. Nashville, Tennessee

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 30.72

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/philadelphia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Union;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Philadelphia Union</a> midfielder <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/379302/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Alejandro Bedoya;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Alejandro Bedoya</a> (11) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 31.01

11. St. Paul, Minnesota

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/minnesota/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota United;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minnesota United</a> attacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/375363/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Teemu Pukki;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Teemu Pukki</a> (left)Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 34.81

10. Atlanta, Georgia

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/atlanta/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Atlanta United;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Atlanta United</a> goalkeeper <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/374498/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Brad Guzan;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Brad Guzan</a> (1) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.01

9. New York, New York

New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez (10) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.46

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/salt-lake/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Real Salt Lake;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Real Salt Lake</a> forward Chicho Arango (9) and midfielder <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/392822/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Damir Kreilach;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Damir Kreilach</a> (8) Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.66

7. Miami, Florida

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/miami/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Inter Miami CF;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Inter Miami CF</a> forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/372884/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Lionel Messi;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Lionel Messi</a> (10) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 36.70

6. Washington, D.C.

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 41.55

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (right) Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 42.21

4. Orlando, Fla.

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/orlando/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Orlando City SC;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Orlando City SC</a> forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/1750566/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Facundo Torres;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Facundo Torres</a> (17) Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 43.46

3. Portland, Oregon

(Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

Total score: 46.75

2. Seattle, Washington

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/teams/seattle/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Seattle Sounders;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Seattle Sounders</a> forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/460470/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Morris;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jordan Morris</a> (13) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 48.88

1. Los Angeles, California

UCLA Bruins Jayden Perry (15) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total score: 58.98

