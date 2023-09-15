The 20 best Agatha Christie adaptations – ranked

Christie classics: Suchet’s Poirot; 1945’s And Then There Were None; Hickson’s Marple; Dietrich in Witness for the Prosecution

The latest cinematic Agatha Christie offering, A Haunting in Venice, might be both drab and overwrought, but the Queen of Crime’s relationship with the screen (big and small) has often reaped great rewards.

The first adaptation dates back nearly as far as her early novels, and over nearly a century we have seen some directors play fast and loose and some be obsessively faithful to Christie’s aims.

Here are the very best in descending order.

20. The ABC Murders (2018, TV)

John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot - TBC

Christie’s durable 1936 plot was “borrowed” by Lee Child when he wrote the Jack Reacher novel One Shot (which the first film adapted). It was the needed engine for this divisive attempt at a new spin on Poirot, which not only cast John Malkovich, with a tidy grey goatee, but made him fatigued and woebegone. A curio, at the very least.

19. The Mirror Crack’d (1980, film)

Much of it’s just silly, not least Angela Lansbury’s way-too-fussy Marple, and plenty of ripe overacting throughout. But Guy Hamilton’s usual handle on camp makes it a tatty treat all the same, with Liz Taylor and Kim Novak swanning into a star-struck village for a prime bitch-off as feuding Hollywood divas. Plus Rock Hudson, because of course.

18. Murder with Mirrors (1985, TV)

Helen Hayes – doughty, but utterly American – is few people’s favourite Marple, having essentially picked up where Lansbury left off for Warner Bros, after The Mirror Crack’d flopped. The big sell here is the supporting cast: Bette Davis, John Mills, Leo McKern, Dorothy Tutin, Anton Rodgers, Frances de la Tour, and a young Tim Roth.

17. Sparkling Cyanide (1983, TV)

One of the more memorable plots Christie hatched sans Poirot or Marple – keep an eye on someone’s bag at a dinner table, and who’s seated where. This very Californian effort typifies the early 1980s, pre-Murder She Wrote vogue for Christie in America, but at least the Englishman in the cast (Anthony Andrews) gets to solve it.

16. Ordeal by Innocence (2018, TV)

Bill Nighy in Ordeal by Innocence - James Fisher

Recent stabs at standalone Christie haven’t been to all tastes – indeed, there are some that surely can’t haven’t been to anyone’s. Arguably the best-received was this three-part BBC effort, with major changes to the plot that reviewers humoured, and a blue-chip cast as the highly murder-prone Argyll family, including Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor and Matthew Goode.

15. Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (1980, TV)

Remade in a 2022 version Hugh Laurie, which wrote and directed, this tale of amateur sleuths Bobby and Frankie solving a murder at a golf course already has pedigree: ITV tried to shoehorn Julia McKenzie’s Marple into it in 2011, but there was also this star-studded version with John Gielgud and Francesca Annis.

14. Murder on the Orient Express (1974, film)

Launching the fashion for all-star Christie that’s just come back, Sidney Lumet’s handsome blockbuster was a huge hit, even if Albert Finney (despite an Oscar nomination) is unbearably bad company as Poirot. Ingrid Bergman even won one, in a ridiculously stacked cast who never get enough chances to play off one another.

13. Peril at End House (1990, TV)

David Suchet in Peril at End House - ITV/Shutterstock

Not all Suchet’s Poirot episodes have held up, partly since some depart notoriously (but ineffectively) from Christie’s plots. The first novel to be adapted, set on the Cornish coast, is a sprightly exception with some particularly fabulous costumes – Miss Lemon rarely looked more glamorous, and Polly Walker’s ideal as the one in danger.

12. Sleeping Murder (1987, TV)

The culprit outs himself here with Marple off-screen, but she’s still one step ahead, intervening by spraying him in the face with soap to stop another murder. The routine excellence of the Hickson adaptations makes them all watchable: while not the absolute best of the best, this has a nifty riff on Webster’s Duchess of Malfi among its assets.

11. 4.50 to Paddington (1997, radio)

Radio adaptations of Christie are a venerable tradition going all the way back to 1934, when “Miss Marple Tells a Story” was broadcast by the Beeb. Better than any of the post-Hickson TV Marples is June Whitfield, who recorded the whole collection starting in 1993 – available as a CD box set. They’re unashamedly old-fashioned and businesslike.

10. Thirteen at Dinner (1985, TV)

David Suchet and Faye Dunaway in Thirteen at Dinner - Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo

If you want to see Ustinov and Suchet paired – the former’s Poirot, the latter a cockney Inspector Japp, in an in-joke-filled adaptation of Lord Edgware Dies – here’s where to go. Bill Nighy’s a drunken playboy, but they are all upstaged, naturally, by Faye Dunaway’s grandstanding American actress.

9. Endless Night (1972, film)

Weird and rather arresting, this Sidney Gilliat effort has a British New Wave flavour, with Hywel Bennett’s intense photographer a kissing cousin to David Hemmings in Antonioni’s Blow-Up. Hayley Mills, Britt Ekland and George Sanders co-star in a film with no detection going on till the very end: instead, it’s a nervy psychological case study.

8. A Murder is Announced (1985, TV)

The third of Joan Hickson’s Marples is a classic three-parter, with a village party game plunged into darkness, a stranger intruding, and shots fired. Joan Sims, John Castle and the marvellous Ursula Howells give it heft, the direction’s assured, and Hickson takes the melodramatic climax in her stride.

7. Death on the Nile (1978, film)

Death on the Nile - Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

The first and most famous of Ustinov’s six, with the last one (Michael Winner’s dreadful 1988 Appointment with Death) being the lousiest. This is way better than Branagh’s, with the likes of Bette Davis, David Niven and Mia Farrow classing up the joint, and one of Christie’s most ingenious plots scrupulously laid out.

6. Murder Most Foul (1964, film)

Margaret Rutherford starred in four Marple adaptations (1961-4) which Christie herself didn’t love: there’s too much comic bumbling, and murder never feels like something being taken seriously. On its own terms, though, this (loosely based on Mrs McGinty’s Dead) is the pick of the litter, with a surprisingly action-packed finale in theatreland.

5. Dumb Witness (1996, TV)

Prime Suchet, this one, with the USP of an adorable Fox Terrier called Bob, who knowswhodunnit before anyone else does. There’s a scene on a jetty, with Poirot explaining his findings to Bob alone, which epitomises the actor’s dignified control, with just the lightest twinkle behind the eyes. And Suchet isn’t half bad either.

4. Evil Under the Sun (1982, film)

Peter Ustinov in Evil Under the Sun - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Peter Ustinov’s second Poirot didn’t reach the box-office heights of his first, but it’s even more fun, because of the Adriatic island setting, Cole Porter on the phonograph, and a debonair ensemble (James Mason, Sylvia Miles, Roddy McDowall) clearly relishing the Guy Hamilton touch. Maggie Smith and Diana Rigg duel fabulously and even sing.

3. Witness for the Prosecution (1957, film)

Cynicism about the legal process drives the story here, and surely attracted Billy Wilder to the material. It's the classiest Hollywood transfer of Christie, skilfully fashioned as both whodunnit and courtroom drama. Charles Laughton's in his plummy element as the self-important barrister, and Marlene Dietrich wickedly perfect as the German wife of the accused.

2. Nemesis (1987, TV)

Christie’s chilling masterpiece is an inverse fairytale; the victim, Verity Hunt, “too well loved, too innocent, too untouched”, to quote Joan Hickson’s unimprovable Marple. This teleplay has an unusually profound sobriety, Margaret Tyzack is all kinds of good, and there are individual shots – a doorknob slowly turning – that send shivers down the spine.

1. And Then There Were None (1945, film)

And Then There Were None - Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo

The first truly famous Christie film and still the best, René Clair’s witty classic gets the novel’s macabre bite to a tee (though ditched the racially offensive title, and tweaked the ending). The ten-strangers-on-an-island conceit has inspired countless diabolical thrillers (the Saw series, Glass Onion) without matching the chilly implacability of this one. The cast have a blast.

