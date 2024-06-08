20,000 fans packed DC arena to root on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever? Sure sounded like it.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Based on the cheers from the crowd, you could've guessed the Indiana Fever were in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. There were 20,333 fans at Capital One Arena cheering for the Fever's makes and booing calls that didn't go their way, all the way from intros to the final buzzer that showed an 85-83 Fever victory.

"The crowds never get old," Clark said postgame. "They're great. I think at times they might have been cheering for us, I'm not really sure. I could have sworn they were booing calls that didn't go our way, but maybe I was just being a little delusional. I'm not sure. But I mean, it's just really fun. It's fun to see people cheer, it's fun to see people screaming about women's basketball."

Big cheer for Caitlin Clark in intros pic.twitter.com/Fo9C803ysn — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 7, 2024

Clark, the Fever rookie who has captivated most of the women's basketball world, garnered one of the loudest cheers of the night in the third quarter when she hit her third 3-pointer in four minutes. She turned to face the crowd, extending her arms and side-shuffling down the court in celebration.

The only one louder came in the final second, when the Mystics got the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game. Still, when the ball didn't get out of Ariel Atkins' hands in time and the clock ticked to zero, there were cheers all around.

In an opposing arena.

The Mystics moved this game, as well as the one on Thursday night against the Sky, to Capital One Arena in the heart of Washington D.C. from their usual venue of Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Entertainment and Sports Arena seats 4,200, while Capital One Arena seats 20,333.

Washington's game against Chicago was technically a sellout at 10,000 — the franchise capped tickets for that game. For the game against the Fever, it was a true sellout, and it marked the fifth-most attended regular season game in WNBA history and most-attended since 2007, according to Across the Timeline.

Veteran Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who has been playing for Indiana since 2018, is getting reintroduced to these types of crowds. The Fever have been one of the lowest-attended teams for the past seven years, and Indiana's 2023 attendance averaged just over 4,000 per game.

This season, the Fever haven't had a game with fewer than 12,000 people.

"I think I'm a part of history, so I'll take it," Mitchell said. "It's a good thing for women's basketball, and playing alongside this kid (Clark), it's a little bit more dramatic and people are coming out to see us in-person, so we just do what we can, we embrace it. I'm pretty sure our organization can feed off of it, the state of Indiana. So, I think for us, we're going to utilize the energy as much as we can possibly use it."

After Caitlin Clark fielded most of the postgame questions, she declared the last question of the press conference would be for Kelsey Mitchell.



Mitchell’s answer on playing in front of the crowds they’ve had this season: pic.twitter.com/qyGX2aZUIx — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 8, 2024

No matter what team fans were rooting for, they got a show.

In college, Clark was known for flashy 3-pointers that willed her team to wins. On Friday, for the first time in her WNBA career, she unleashed it again.

Her three 3-pointers in the span of four minutes in the third quarter got her up to five on the night, which was a new single-game career high. She hit two more long-distance shots in the fourth, bringing her up to seven — breaking the Tamika Catchings' Fever rookie franchise record of six in a game.

She tied her career-high of 30 points, while adding six assists and becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200+ points and 50+ assists.

It was a moment that came naturally to Clark, the reason she was the back-to-back national player of the year and the No. 1 pick in the draft. But this one came on a new level; it was proof in the highest women's basketball league in the world, she can still compete the same way.

"As a shooter, once you see one or two go down, the basket keeps looking bigger and bigger," Clark said. "That's how I was feeling."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever hear plenty of cheers vs Mystics in DC