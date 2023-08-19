2 young quarterbacks Broncos could target during roster cuts

A best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos this season would be veteran quarterback Russell Wilson having a bounce-back year under QB-friendly head coach Sean Payton.

That’s what Broncos Country hopes to see happen this season. If it doesn’t happen, though, Denver will have to begin thinking about the future at QB.

It’s always smart to plan ahead in the NFL and even if the Broncos are confident Wilson will turn his career around, Denver will need a fallback option in case of injury. Right now, Jarrett Stidham is the team’s QB2, but he should not prevent the team from considering other options.

Two young QBs to keep an eye on during preseason are Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans.

Brock Purdy has the starting job locked down with the 49ers and there’s no guarantee that Lance will be able to beat out Sam Darnold for the backup job in San Francisco. The 49ers seem unlikely to cut Lance, a former third overall pick, but they might be willing to trade him for a mid- or perhaps even a late-round pick if they are ready to move on.

Lance, 23, has not lived up to lofty expectations so far in the NFL, but injuries are partly to blame for that, and he never had an extended run of starts to build momentum and learn and grow as a QB. Perhaps a change of scenery — and working with Payton — could help him get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill is still starting for the Titans and the team just used a second-round pick to select Will Levis in April’s draft. Willis would likely be the odd man out if Tennessee only carries two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Willis, a former third-round pick, started just three games as a rookie last year and he seems unlikely to win the Titans’ starting job in 2023. If Tennessee ultimately decides to move on — whether via cut or trade — the Broncos might be willing to take a flyer on a 24-year-old QB prospect with upside.

Lance will face Denver in Week 2 of preseason on Saturday evening. Willis will play against the Minnesota Vikings on the same night. While there’s optimism that Wilson will have success under Payton, the statuses of Lance and Willis will be worth monitoring this summer.

