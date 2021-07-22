2 Yankees appear on The Athletic's new top 50 prospects list

Sam Evers
Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez batting cage
Two players within the Yankees organization make an appearance on The Athletic's latest Top 50 MLB prospects list, which was released on Wednesday.

Here's where the two landed...

No. 42, Anthony Volpe, SS

From Law: I was way off on Volpe, who looks like a star at this point. He’s at least a 60 hitter, with bat speed and an advanced eye at the plate, and a 60 runner too. He’s definitely a shortstop, although he could get pushed off the position if the Yankees (or whoever) have a plus-plus defender there.

No. 35, Jasson Dominguez, OF

From Law: The 18-year-old Dominguez has been in Low A for all of six games so far as I write this, and he’s gone 9 for 25 with a double, a triple, and a homer, and just four strikeouts. I have never seen an 18-year-old this physically maxed out, but the flip side of that is that we’re not waiting for any kind of growth — he’ll move as fast as his approach at the plate allows, and the faster he gets those repetitions against better pitching, the sooner we’ll see him in the majors.

