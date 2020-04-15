The 2 wide receivers who stand out to Charley Casserly in a loaded 2020 draft class

It's no secret: the 2020 NFL Draft wide receiver class is stacked.

The group has frequently been compared to the one of 2014, a group that saw Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin go in the first round. The 2014 class was also plenty deep, as future Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry were all second-round selections.

According to most draft experts, as many as seven or eight pass-catchers could hear their names called in the first round next Thursday. But there are two pass-catchers that stand out above the rest, according to NFL analyst Charley Casserly.

"Two receivers have separated themselves in this year's draft: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama and CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma. Both of them have excellent speed, catch the ball well. Both are exceptional at making big plays running after the catch."

Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner given to the nation's best wide receiver, entered the 2019 season as the consensus top wideout in this class. His stock slipped just slightly during this past season (partially due to the injury of QB Tua Tagovailoa and the vast amount of talent around him), but the Crimson Tide alum still has as good of a chance as any pass-catcher to be the first off the board at his position.

Lamb is as close to a full package as it comes at wideout. He runs a complete route tree and catches contested passes as well as any receiver in this class. Some teams view Lamb as a possession receiver, but he plays faster than his 4.51 40-yard dash time.

Casserly thinks both Jeudy and Lamb are similar receivers, as they both remind him of one current All-Pro wideout.

"Why am I so high on these guys? Both of these guys play faster to me than Julio Jones [did] in college," Casserly said.

Third on Casserly's list of wide receivers is Jeudy's Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III. He caught the attention of many teams at the NFL Scouting Combine with his 4.27 40-yard dash, but Ruggs is much more than just a speed receiver. Ruggs can run a full route tree and is a home run threat any time he touches the ball.

Due to the wide array of talent the Crimson Tide had, Ruggs totaled just 98 total receptions over three years with Alabama. However, 24 of those catches resulted in touchdowns. Casserly believes if Ruggs had a little more film, he could be in that top tier of wideouts.

"On the tape, he doesn't get a lot of production because they had a lot of good receivers there," he said. "But this guy catches the ball well, and that 4.27 really shows up when he accelerates when he gets the ball."

With such a deep class, there are several teams that will get first-round talent at wideout in the middle to late rounds. That's great news for a team like the Redskins, who desperately need a wide receiver but don't have a second-round pick.

"I've got 30 guys rated in the first three rounds. That's a whole hoard of good football players," Casserly said. "Two guys I'm going to watch on my list are Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins in that next tier."

