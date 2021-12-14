After 2 weeks without a game, No. 2 Duke returns to action tonight without key player

No. 2 Duke will be without a key reserve when the Blue Devils return to the court Tuesday night.

Theo John, Duke’s 6-9, 242-pound center, will miss the Blue Devils’ game with S.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to a back injury, team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said.

No prognosis was provided regarding when John will return to play.

Duke (7-1) has not played a game since Nov. 30, when the Blue Devils lost 71-66 at Ohio State. The team’s schedule allowed for a two-week break while the players took fall semester final exams.

John, in his first season with Duke following three seasons as a starter at Marquette, has played in all eight games for Duke this season. He’s averaged 15.3 minutes per game, scoring 3.8 points with 3.3 rebounds.

While 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams has started all eight games for Duke at center, John is a key part of Duke’s bench. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski utilizes Williams and John as nearly interchangeable players in the post. Williams averages 19.9 minutes of playing time per game, having produced 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds an outing.

After playing S.C. State at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the Blue Devils play Appalachian State at 7 p.m. on Thursday before facing Cleveland State at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Duke’s ACC opener, at home against Virginia Tech, arrives on Dec. 22.