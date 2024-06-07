2 USC golfers qualify for state tournament

Jun. 7—United South Central senior Kadyn Neubauer and junior Emma Heggen on Tuesday qualified for the Class A state tournament, which will take place next week in Becker.

Neubauer shot 75 at the Section 2A golf tournament. With a two day total of 157, he finished in fourth place overall.

This is his fourth trip to the state tournament.

Heggen shot 98 at the section tournament. With a two day total of 206, she finished in third place overall. This is her second trip to the state tournament.

The Class A State Meet begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.