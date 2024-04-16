2 University of Tampa swimmers prepare for Olympic Team Trials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple of student-athletes are coming straight out of a National Championship win to train for the Olympic Team Trials.

Two swimmers from the University of Tampa, Parker Knollman and Jacob Hamlin, have their names in the pool for Team USA.

“You know coming in and then getting an Olympic Trial, I mean that’s just great so I’m really excited,” Knollman said.

Knollman, a Kentucky native, found his way to Tampa three years ago when he decided to join the University of Tampa’s swim team as a walk-on.

“Until my last two years of high school, I never really thought I would swim in college. I never really thought about it in general,” Knollman said. “My last two years I was like man, I actually really could.”

Now he’s headed to compete in a pool full of the world’s top swimmers. Luckily, he won’t be doing it alone.

Hamlin, Knollman’s teammate, qualified for trials last year.

“It was really exciting,” Hamlin said. ” I remember that race and the feeling. I didn’t even win that race, I was just kind of happy to get that cut.”

Hamlin, from Orlando, will be competing for a spot on Team USA in the 200M and 800M freestyles.

Knollman just secured his spot in the Olympic Team Trials a few weeks ago swimming in the 100M backstroke.

“I’ve just kept breaking my own record this year and getting faster and faster,” Knollman said.

You can look forward to cheering on the local athletes on June 15.

News Channel 8 will continue to follow Hamlin and Knollman as they fight for their spot on Team USA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.