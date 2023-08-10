2 under-the-radar rookies to watch in Seahawks 2023 preseason debut

Seattle Seahawks fans will finally get to see their team face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. Fans should expect to see newly-acquired rookies in action against Minnesota’s younger players and backups.

While first-round picks Jaxon Smith Njiba and Devon Witherspoon have been given the most praise throughout camp, there are a couple other rookies worth watching tonight.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

1. Derick Hall – OLB

Selected out of Auburn in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Hall was acquired for the most obvious of reasons. Seattle ranked 30th against the rush last season and 27th in pass rush win rate – a recipe for disaster. Hall totaled 146 tackles and 19.5 sacks in four years at Auburn, winning with speed and power.

2. G Anthony Bradford – LSU

LSU finished with a total of 2,572 rushing yards last season and Seahawks fourth round pick – guard Anthony Bradford – was a huge factor in that success. Bradford’s 6-foot-5, 332-pound frame may also help the offense in pass protection as well as run blocking. It’s fair to assume Bradford will get a good number of reps during the preseason while starting guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes rest.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks game day info for Preseason Week 1 vs. Vikings

Seahawks injury updates: Who’s sitting out vs. Vikings?

Jake Bobo vs. Mekhi Blackmon preseason matchup to watch

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire