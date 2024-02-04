2 Titans make ESPN’s list of the top-50 free agents

On a list of the top 50 free agents for 2024, two Tennessee Titans pending free agents made the cut.

According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, running back Derrick Henry lands at No. 37 and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting comes in one spot behind him at No. 38.

Here’s what Bowen said about Henry:

Henry had only three games with 100 or more rushing yards this season, and the play speed is starting to decline. But he’s still a downhill hammer who scored 12 touchdowns in 2023, and he’s a good fit as an early-down/goal-line runner. Henry can play a productive role in both zone and gap schemes.

And what Bowen said about SMB:

With his long, lean frame and fluid hips, Murphy-Bunting has the coverage traits to play in multiple NFL systems. Over his five pro seasons, he has eight interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

One glaring omission on this list is defensive lineman Denico Autry, who was sensational over three years with the Titans and showed he still has plenty left in the tank after tallying a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023.

Considering the kind of premium placed on good edge rushers, Autry should be ranked ahead of Henry and SMB on this list. At the very least, he should be ranked.

The Titans could certainly use Henry in 2024, as they need a complement to Tyjae Spears. Adding to that, both Henry and head coach Brian Callahan have left the door open for him to stay, so his return can’t be ruled out.

However, with the Titans moving in a new direction offensively and Henry saying winning a Super Bowl is paramount, there’s more reason to believe this relationship will end than not.

Typically, a rebuilding team like the Titans would steer away from keeping an edge rusher like Autry who will be 34 this year, but the veteran showed zero signs of slowing down and he remains a short-term option for Tennessee.

SMB certainly had his issues with penalties and in coverage, but he was solid enough that the Titans should consider keeping the 26-year-old as a stopgap No. 2 cornerback who has the potential to be a multi-year solution.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire