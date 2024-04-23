2-time NCAA Player of the Year Zach Edey declares for 2024 NBA draft

National Player of the Year Zach Edey told Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Tuesday that he has declared for the 2024 NBA draft after four years at Purdue University.

Edey led the Boilermakers to the national title game after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became the first player in over 50 years to win to be named Player of the Year unanimously in consecutive seasons.

The 7-footer leaves the program as the all-time career leader in points (2,516), rebounds (1,321), field goals (925) and field-goal percentage (62.1). He became the sixth player in history and the first since 1990 to finish with at least 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds in a career.

NEWS: Zach Edey, the consensus national player of the year and a projected lottery pick, has submitted paperwork to the league office making him eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, he told ESPN. STORY: https://t.co/hpjf7DiK3O pic.twitter.com/M6rRJZQIWD — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 23, 2024

Edey, who started playing basketball in 2017, is projected to be a first-round pick, given his ability to dominate in the paint and protect the rim. He is one of the most accomplished collegiate players in history and affected winning at a high level.

The 21-year-old will also be a step above his peers in terms of his experience. He helped Canada win the bronze medal last year in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in five games, and will likely be with the team again for the Olympics.

Edey will soon begin preparing for the pre-draft process in team workouts and interviews over the next several weeks. He proved himself to be one of the most dominant collegiate players in recent memory and will look to continue that success at the next level.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire