2 tight ends, LB Jabril Cox among Cowboys ‘dinged’ during Tuesday’s practice

Monday’s padded practice was costly for the Cowboys, who lost wide receiver James Washington to a foot fracture and got a bit of a scare when safety Jayron Kearse came down wrong.

Short of cocooning players in the proverbial bubble wrap, there’s no way to eliminate injuries from football, and even practice sessions have coaches, players, trainers, and fans alike holding their breath.

Tuesday, thankfully, didn’t add any major concerns to the injury report. But as always, the minor knicks and dings are worth taking note of as training camp progresses.

Cowboys who missed practice: TE Jake Ferguson—tweaked hamstring at beginning of practice

TE Jeremy Sprinkle—Achilles flared up

LB Jabril Cox—Dinged knee, cautious due to ACL but he’s expected to go in Cowboys’ next practice on Thursday — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 2, 2022

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson was pulled from the proceedings rather early after tweaking a hamstring, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. He said after conferring with the training staff that there is no reason to believe it’s serious.

The same goes for fellow tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who aggravated an Achilles tendon and was held out.

Linebacker Jabril Cox continues to rehab an ACL tear, so even a minor knee knock to the knee can jangle nerves. The team shut him down for the day, out of an abundance of caution.

“Just being smart,” McCarthy explained. “He kind of dinged it a little bit, not of a serious nature. So just kind of shut him down.”

The team will stage a mock game on Wednesday, and Cox will reportedly resume normal practice work with the team the following day.

Cowboys apparent depth issues are by their own design

Cowboys Wire 1-on-1: Leighton Vander Esch brings real-life cowboy code to Dallas defense as team leader in '22

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

