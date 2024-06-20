2 Tigers make Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Team

Phil Steele recently released his annual magazine and he released his list of Preseason All-Americans. Two LSU Tigers earned First Team All-American honors by Steele.

Will Campbell and Harold Perkins are the two Tigers who are preseason All-Americans and both of them earned first-team honors. Campbell has been a star ever since he stepped on campus in 2022. He started as a freshman, played in 13 games, and earned Freshman All-American honors. Last season, he earned the vaunted No. 7 patch to wear on his jersey and he once again played in all 13 games. Campbell is now widely regarded as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the next NFL Draft.

Perkins came from the same recruiting class as Campbell but although he appeared in 13 games, he only started in eight games. He was able to show his prowess in pass rushing as he finished the year with 7.5 sacks. Last season Perkins’s production was not as good but I believe that is due to where his defensive coordinator had him playing. I think he is in store for the best year of his career this fall.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire