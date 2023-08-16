2 Tigers named to Lombardi Trophy preseason watch list

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and linebacker Harold Perkins have been named to the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in college football.

Wingo had a breakout campaign in 2022 as a transfer from Missouri, starting in 13 games in place of the injured Maason Smith. He became an All-SEC player and will now comprise part of what could be one of college football’s best defensive fronts.

Perkins, meanwhile, saw most of his reps at the edge rushing the passer last season, but that’s set to change. He’s mostly worked off the ball at inside linebacker, and it’s unclear how much he will actually line up at the line of scrimmage this season.

Regardless, both players should be among the top defensive players in the SEC. Both were nominated for the Nagurski Trophy, and Wingo also appears on the watch list for the Outland Trophy. Perkins is on the watch lists for the Butkus, Walter Camp and Bednarik Awards.

