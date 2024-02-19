Two 3-point specialists floated as potential Bulls buyout targets

Though some fans may not be happy with the Chicago Bulls’ decision to do nothing at the trade deadline, Arturas Karnisovas wants to make the playoffs. He values winning and didn’t want to shake up the roster, making it the third straight season that the Bulls did absolutely nothing. But they may as well commit now.

Adding players on the buyout market could help the Bulls push for the postseason this year, and since Karnisovas already committed to that goal, attacking the market in full force makes a ton of sense. Chicago should look to add guys who can help them in areas of need.

Sam Smith of NBA.com suggested a couple of potential three-point shooters the Bulls could target if they wanted to go that route.

“Though the Bulls shooting has improved lately with Ayo Dosunmu’s hot streak, it’s still streaky and I wouldn’t be surprised if they add a shooter,” Smith wrote in a mailbag article. “Joe Harris’ name has been speculated about. Maybe Furkan Korkmaz who had some good games against the Bulls.”

Adding either Harris or Korkmaz could help the Bulls’ three-point shooting. Harris is a veteran who may help with his experience, but Korkmaz is a younger guy who could continue to develop into a better player if given more opportunities.

