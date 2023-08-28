2 Texas Tech football players to miss Wyoming game with injuries

The Texas Tech football team will be relatively healthy when it opens the season on Saturday.

In his first game-week press conference of the season, head coach Joey McGuire provided the latest injury updates as the Red Raiders get set to take on Wyoming on the road.

McGuire was excited that the injury report was limited, though there are at least two players who won't be on the field.

Receiver Coy Eakin is still recovering from a broken collarbone suffered during earlier this month. Charles Robinson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is also set to miss Saturday's game.

Texas Tech's A.J. McCarty works out during football practice, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Sports Performance Center.

Those are the confirmed absences for Tech. McGuire said the team is still awaiting word on the eligibility of A.J. McCarty. The defensive back who transferred from Baylor is awaiting a ruling on his waiver after transferring outside of the approved transfer window for college football players.

McCarty, McGuire said, should know his status on Tuesday. Should be he cleared, he will travel with the team to Wyoming.

Receiver Nehemiah Martinez is expected to be cleared to play. McGuire said Martinez — who suffered facial fractures in an on-field altercation with a teammate — is on the travel roster in anticipation of his return.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pair of Texas Tech football players to miss Wyoming game with injuries