2 tennis players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Australian Open
Two tennis players are among a group of seven involved in the Australian Open to test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne, health authorities in the state of Victoria said Tuesday.
Why it matters: Some tennis stars including the men's world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, had been demanding authorities ease strict coronavirus quarantine rules for players ahead of the tournament's start on Feb. 8.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
