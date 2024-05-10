2 Tennessee Falls 2-1 to No. 10 LSU in the SEC Quarterfinals

AUBURN, Ala. – It was another pitcher’s duel between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC Softball Tournament, with the Tigers emerging with a 2-1 win.



Tennessee (40-10) managed five hits – all singles – off LSU starter Kelley Lynch.

Tennessee will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday, May 12 when the 64-team bracket is revealed at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

