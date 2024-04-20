2 teams most MLB wins, $210 million payroll difference

*Above video shows key dates for the Guardians season*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Yes, it’s early in the season, but spring is about optimism for many.

The AL Central first-place Cleveland Guardians are 14-6, that’s an MLB-leading record tied with the always vaunted New York Yankees.

But, have you considered the massive disparity in team payroll, which is at an all time high in baseball.

The two biggest TV markets located in the biggest city have the top two team pay rolls, according to USA Today.

New York Mets $305, 000 million

New York Yankees $303 million

Los Angles Dodgers $250 million

Cleveland Guardians $93 million

Pittsburgh Pirates $85 million

For the complete list you can click here.

Just one player’s $700 million contract, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers, is on his way to making $70 million a year. Add in his incentives plus bonuses and Ohtani could be around Cleveland’s entire team payroll.

Despite a lower payroll, Cleveland has a history of being known as a team with good scouts and a talented minor league system.

The NFL is known as a league with good revenue sharing among teams, whereas baseball is not. Much has been written about the issue including this one titled, ‘MLB Revenue Disparity and its Impact on Competition.’

Cleveland play’s Oakand with a record of 8-12 Saturday, 6:10 p.m.. Oakland has the lowest team payroll in baseball of $60 million.

