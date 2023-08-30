Which 2 teams flip-flopped spots in Volusia-Flagler high school football power rankings?
Volusia-Flagler's top spot — for now, at least — was settled on the field in the first meaningful Friday night of football for 2023.
Mainland beat DeLand 43-31 in an entertaining opening contest, an important first step on its path back to the FHSAA Class 3S championship game. The Buccaneers retain not only the No. 1 ranking locally, but also statewide in the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network poll.
There is, however, one change — a flip-flop of the third- and fourth-ranked squads, a pair of district rivals.
1. Mainland (1-0)
Mainland's defense, understandably, drew much of the offseason attention, given the plethora of college prospects at Bucs coach Travis Roland's disposal. And All-American defensive end LJ McCray lived up to the hype against DeLand.
But, the Bucs' offense deserves a ton of credit for Friday's triumph at DeLand — in particular, quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. The senior sped past DeLand's defense for four touchdown runs, the last of which clinched the victory with 1:05 left in regulation.
Mainland takes on West Broward in its home opener for Week 2, scrapping earlier plans to host Surge Academy.
Last Week: 1
2. DeLand (0-1)
Javon Ross was electric at home once again, racking up 162 scrimmage yards on 12 touches and scoring twice, including a 94-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. TJ Moore completed 10 of 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, but Mainland limited the 1,000-yard rusher to just 36 yards on 16 carries.
DeLand dropped a spot down to No. 10 in the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network's Class 4S poll, but the Bulldogs refused to quit. Rameir Gordon returned a fumble for an 85-yard touchdown, trimming a 19-point Mainland lead down to five with about 4 minutes left in regulation.
Next up, DeLand heads down to Port St. Lucie for a rematch with Centennial.
Last Week: 2
3. University (1-0)
Malachi Walters fired four touchdown passes, and both Jermane Hayes and Isaiah Baker surpassed 100 receiving yards as University handled Hagerty 35-14.
As for the backfield split, Anthony May led the way with 10 carries (for a team-high 52 yards), Beechie Morris ran times for 39 yards and caught a touchdown, and Ryan Joseph chipped in a rushing TD.
University's offense will need to be sharp again this week against Oviedo, which burned Lake Brantley for 60 points and 601 yards in its opener.
Last Week: 4
4. Spruce Creek (1-0)
Its defense pitched a shutout, but Spruce Creek left plenty of points on the field in a 14-6 win against Seabreeze. The Hawks scored just once in their six trips inside the red zone, a 2-yard Derry Norris touchdown run, while failing to convert a pair of field goal tries.
Senior quarterback Luke Smith accounted for 274 yards (207 passing, 67 rushing) and one touchdown, a 60-yard bomb to Cameron Oxendine.
Last Week: 3
5. Matanzas (1-0)
Matanzas took care of business in a routine 30-8 final at South Lake. Micah McGuire appears to be the Pirates' new bellcow, running 18 times for 98 yards, while Cole Hash again produced a stat sheet-filling performance (29 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, one TD, nine tackles, three TFLs).
Daniel DeFalco proved a reliable target for starting quarterback Jackson Lundal as the pair linked up three times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Sho'Marion Gaines and Zach O'Gwynn registered one sack apiece.
The Pirates visit Tocoi Creek on Friday night, an opponent that rallied from a two-score halftime deficit to edge Beachside a week ago.
Last Week: 5
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Volusia-Flagler power rankings after Week 1