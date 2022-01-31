After 2 Super Bowl appearances in 4 years, will other teams copy the Rams' aggressive roster-building?

Yahoo News Video

Over the past few months, the Russian military has amassed more than 100,000 personnel on its western border, as well as on the southern border of Belarus and in Transnistria, an unofficial Russian-allied rogue state on the eastern edge of Moldova. While the Kremlin denies claims it’s gearing up for a war effort, many Western officials have concluded these actions point to one thing: An invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Yahoo News breaks down the current state of play, historical context and geopolitical motivations that could inform Russia’s next move.