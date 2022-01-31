After 2 Super Bowl appearances in 4 years, will other teams copy the Rams' aggressive roster-building?

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss the Los Angeles Rams reaching their second Super Bowl in four years. After aggressive trades for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey & Von Miller and the risky signing of Odell Beckham, Jr., will other teams follow suit and trade draft assets for known blue-chip stars?

Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

