2 Studs and 1 Dud from Seahawks Week 1 preseason game

Football is finally back! After six long months following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominant victory in Super Bowl LV, fans are out of the sports wilderness and back on their couches watching their favorite teams.

The 12th Man is no different, as they have gotten their first glimpse of the Seahawks on the field since the Wild Card round last season. Unfortunately, the 12s will have to wait a little longer to see another Seahawks victory as Seattle dropped their preseason opener to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-7.

With a 13-point loss, how can there be more Studs than Duds this week? Because the preseason – especially the first week – is less about wins and losses, as much as it is looking at individual performances.

In the end, there isn’t a whole lot of substance – for good or ill – one can reasonably take away from the first exhibition game of the year for the sake of season forecasting. As a result, here is who stood out in Preseason Week 1.

No. 1 Stud - The next generation of Seahawks linebackers

For the last decade the Seahawks have consistently fielded one of the NFL's better linebacking corps. While the future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner has headlined this unit, he was consistently backed up by his running mate K.J. Wright, who made a living terrorizing opposing rushing attacks. With Wright still an unsigned free agent, the opportunity for Seattle's current wave of young linebackers to step up and lead the charge as the next men up has been presented to themselves. On Saturday night, Ben Burr-Kirven and Cody Barton forced their way through this window of opportunity. Burr-Kirven led the team with 12 total tackles, with no one else on the team logging double digits in this category. The second highest on the team was the aforementioned Cody Barton, who had 9 total himself. Barton also had a pair of sacks and two tackles for a loss.

No. 1 Dud - The offense

In a game without Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks offense predictably struggled. But man, did they ever. Against the Raiders' backups and third string players, the Seahawks offense couldn't get anything going. They were shutout in the first half, trailing 13-0, a margin which would hold as the final score of 20-7. Seattle only gained 194 net yards of offense the entire evening with only 46 total plays. A dismal performance compared to Las Vegas' 385 net yards and 79 plays. Quarterback Alex McGough was Seattle's best passer of the night completing 6-of-10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, with an additional 25 yards on the ground. Interestingly, this was enough to lead the team. It was a largely forgettable night for almost everyone involved, except for...

No. 2 Stud - DeeJay Dallas

Chris Carson is the undisputed No. 1 in Seattle's backfield, but with Rashaad Penny still recovering from injury, the No. 2 spot is up for grabs. Second year running back DeeJay Dallas made a strong case on Saturday he should get the nod moving forward. Dallas was second on the team with 24 rushing yards on 5 carries, but his true impact came in the passing game. Facing a 4th-and-4 on Las Vegas' 43 yard line, trailing 13-0, the Seahawks had no choice but to go for it. Alex McGough dumped the ball off to Dallas who secured the first down, and then some. Dallas was off to the races with an impressive 43-yard reception straight to the end zone. This would be Seattle's only score of the evening, which prevented an embarrassing shutout.

