Which 2 Steelers rank on PFF’s 50 best players list?

Pro Football Focus recently released its annual current 50 best players in the NFL.

Wedged between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Titans’ Derrick Henry is T.J. Watt. Arguably the best player on the Steelers roster, Watt seems to get snubbed or ranks lower than he should in league-wide compilations.

As mentioned in the blurb, Heyward gets better the older he gets — a rarity in the NFL.

Below is what PFF had to say about the two defensive stalwarts.

T.J. Watt, No. 11

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Watt has been right on the verge of Defensive Player of the Year levels over the last two seasons and may well have won one by now if not for the perennially absurd play of Aaron Donald. Over that same period, Watt has earned the highest overall PFF grade among all edge rushers (92.6) as well as the best pass-rushing grade (92.2). He leads all edge rushers with 12 batted passes and even has three interceptions to his name. Watt has become a dominant force on the edge for Pittsburgh and consistently looks to be one of the very best players in the league.

Cam Heyward, No. 31

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The later into his career he gets, the better Heyward seems to play. His best four seasons in terms of PFF grade have been his most recent four seasons, and Aaron Donald is the only interior lineman who has a higher overall PFF grade since 2019. The longtime Steeler's 75 defensive stops lead all players at his position over the same period by seven, and he trails only Donald in terms of total pressures. The Los Angeles Rams star is in a world all by himself, but Heyward has a good case to be seen as the best interior defender not named Donald in the NFL — and that’s an impressive achievement.

1

1

1

1