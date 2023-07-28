2 Steelers legends named semifinalists for HOF

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that two former Steelers legends are named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the coach/contributor category.

Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are both among the 12 semifinalists.

Here is Rooney’s resume from the team’s announcement.

Rooney was the team’s Personnel Director from 1965-86. He worked with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, Rooney Jr. and the Steelers scouting department drafted, or signed as rookie free agents, 10 future Hall of Famers from 1969-74, and the team would go on to win four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s. He is currently a vice-president with the team.

Parker coached the Steelers for eight seasons from 1957-64.

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the @ProFootballHOF Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2024.https://t.co/kTE2ZEPVVB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 28, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett believes he'll have input on offensive gameplan

New Steelers CB Patrick Peterson focused on preparation

Najee Harris could be setting himself up for future issues with the Steelers

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire