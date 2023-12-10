2 Steelers hit with hefty fines from Cardinals game

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts and safety Miles Killebrew were fined for separate plays against the Arizona Cardinals.

Roberts was fined $21,855 for a massive hit he put on Cardinals running back Emari Demercado in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday. That hit was called unnecessary roughness on the field, and now Roberts will pay a hefty price for that hit.

Safety Miles Killebrew was fined $10,297 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter. That came on one of his three penalties on special teams against the Cardinals throughout the game. This one was his facemask penalty against Cardinals punt returner Greg Dortch.

