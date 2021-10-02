2 Steelers elevated to 53-man roster for showdown with Packers

With a hamstring injury holding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool out of their contest with the Green Bay Packers, Cody White has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

And the already shaky offensive line unit is also dealing with injuries to tackle Chuks Okorafor and reserve tackle Rashaad Coward. Offensive lineman Chaz Green has been elevated for depth behind presumed starting tackle Joe Haeg.

Steelers elevate WR Cody White andOL Chaz Green to the 53 man roster. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 2, 2021

