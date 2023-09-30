2 Steelers defenders fined for unnecessary roughness plays vs. Raiders

We knew Kwon Alexander was a hard hitter when he came to the Pittsburgh Steelers in July. But he was just slapped with his second fine of the young 2023 NFL season on Saturday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alexander was fined $43,709 for illegal use of the helmet on a no-flag play.

Watching the play in question makes one wonder how defenders have to play not to get fined.

This is the play that caused Kwon Alexander to be fined $43,709 pic.twitter.com/eh9AhMlSjB — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 30, 2023

Alexander was fined the same amount for a late against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. A preseason fine (same penalty) for a clean hit on Chase Edmonds was later rescinded.

This isn’t the first time a no-flag play has been later penalized. Jaylen Warren received a $48,333 fine for the same illegal-use-of-helmet penalty versus the Browns.

Per TribLive’s Joe Rutter, Miles Killebrew was also docked $13,000 for unnecessary roughness. Minkah Fitzpatrick was not fined for the two-hand touch “roughing the passer” on Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Just three games into the season, Alexander is already $87,418 lighter in the wallet.

