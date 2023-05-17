2 Steelers assistant coaches headed to NFL Coach Accelerator Program

From May 21-23, the NFL is hosting its NFL Accelerator Program in Minneapolis. This is a program designed to help promote greater diversity in hiring. Two Pittsburgh Steelers assistants have been invited to attend and will be among the 40 in attendance.

Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin and Wide Receiver Coach Frisman Jackson will both attend the invent. Here is the goal of the event from the press release.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

The Steelers have been praised as the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL.

