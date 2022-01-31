2 Steelers alternates named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon will be otherwise occupied on February 6 when the Pro Bowl is being played — the two will be prepping for the Super Bowl.

Named to the 2022 Pro Bowl starting roster in Chase and Mixon’s place are alternates Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris. They’ll join T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, who were named starters in December.

Johnson put up a career season with 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, while rookie Harris had a record-setting season with 10 touchdowns and 1,647 scrimmage yards.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, February 6.

