2 Sooners to watch on defense in Week 5

Whether or not Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson plays tomorrow, Oklahoma can still expect a big game from its pash rush. The Wildcats’ offensive line has surrendered 13 sacks against Thompson and backup quarterbacks Will Howard and Jaren Lewis through four games.

Oklahoma State shut down K-State’s passing attack in week four, limiting Lewis and Howard to just 198 total yards with a touchdown and an interception. The OSU defense recorded one interception, two sacks, and nine quarterback hurries against the reserve signal-callers.

If OSU could generate that much pressure against K-State, there is no reason to believe Oklahoma and its no. 1 ranked pass rush isn’t capable of doing the same thing. That’s why Perrion Winfrey is critical to a win in Manhatten.

The Wildcats succumbed to multiple interior pass rushes last week. That should serve as a green light for Winfrey to force his way through the center of the offensive line and dirty up the jersey of whoever the Wildcats roll out at quarterback. He was the only Sooner to register a sack against a stout West Virginia offense last weekend, and he should find his job much easier tomorrow.

But in order for Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, and the rest of the OU pass rush to key in on the quarterback, Kansas State must first become one-dimensional.

Brian Asamoah made a big impact in the ground game last week. He neutralized Leddie Brown, never allowing the running back more than three yards from scrimmage, and finished with a team-high nine tackles. Another big game is needed from the junior linebacker tomorrow when he faces the dangerous Deuce Vaughn.

A sophomore running back from Texas, Vaughn is the only certified game-changer on the Wildcats’ roster. He’s shifty, explosive, and is a master at breaking tackles by dropping his pad level.

But if Asamoah can help bottle up Vaughn, who accounts for 7 of K-State’s 13 touchdowns by himself, then OU’s defense is primed for another dominant outing.

