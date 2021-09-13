2 Sooners are Pro Football Focus’ highest graded players through week 2

The Oklahoma Sooners leveled the Western Carolina Catamounts 76-0 on Saturday in Norman. Oklahoma was dominant on both sides of the football, as Spencer Rattler threw five touchdowns to four different receivers while the defense terrorized WCU into four fumbles and eight tackles for loss.

To say every single Sooner shined in the blowout win would hardly be hyperbole. In total, 13 receivers, three quarterbacks, four running backs, and 25 different defenders got a piece of the action in a game neither OU nor Western Carolina will soon forget.

But two particular Sooners – one on each side of the football – have stuck out to Pro Football Focus through week 2, earning the highest grades at their positions (behind a paywall).



Up Next: An H-Back is PFF’s top-graded Tight End in the Power Five

Brayden Willis, H-Back – 91.7 PFF Grade

The senior finished second only to Jaden Knowles (65), with 51 receiving yards in week 2. But Willis has earned the nod from PFF for his run blocking, as he ushered Oklahoma’s running back room into 291 rush yards and five touchdowns vs. WCU.

Willis tops our charts because of his dominant run blocking. He does have two catches for 51 yards in the passing game, including a forced missed tackle, but his blocking has been superb to lead the way for the Sooners rushing attack. His 83.1 run-blocking grade ranks second among Power Five tight ends.

Up Next: A Sooners Defender is PFF’s top-graded EDGE in the Power Five

Rush – Nik Bonitto – 92.6 PFF Grade

Last season, Bonitto found favor in the eyes of Pro Football Focus after generating pressure on 25.7 percent of his snaps. OU’s leading-edge rusher has taken a remarkable jump in production over each of the last three seasons. And while the 2021 sample size is small, PFF believes Bonitto is right on track to becoming a first-round draft pick next year.