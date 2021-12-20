2 Sixers greats named to top 20 shooting guards in NBA history list

Some pretty terrific players have been a part of the history of the Philadelphia 76ers. Legends Allen Iverson and Julius Erving passed through the City of Brotherly Love and made an impact on the franchise and the league.

As the NBA celebrates its 75th season, lists honoring the best players have been released. This list is focused on the perimeter players who made their legacy in more ways than one.

The great people at HoopsHype put together a list of the top 20 shooting guards in NBA history, and two former Sixers are on the list. Their ranking on the list will be next to their name:

12. Hal Greer

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Greer is an underrated member in the history of this franchise. He is the all-time leading scorer in the franchise’s history, and he helped the team win a title in 1967. He averaged 19.2 points and 4.0 assists while being named an All-Star 10 times in his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and the Sixers.

HoopsHype on Greer:

One of the best and underrated guards of the 1960s, Hal Greer was an All-Star 10 times that decade and an All-NBA 2nd Teamer seven times, helping lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship in 1966-67 alongside Chamberlain in what was one of the most slept-on guard-big duos in league history.

4. Allen Iverson

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Of course, the man they call “The Answer” is on this list. He spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, averaging 27.6 points and 6.1 assists while wearing the franchise’s uniform. He is one of the more gifted scorers in the history of the NBA and he is a guy who would put fear into opposing defenses. He won four scoring titles during his time in Philadelphia. He was ranked behind only Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the list.

HoopsHype on Iverson:

A cultural icon as well as one of the best lead guards of his era, Allen Iverson has to be one of the most ridiculously explosive athletes the sport has ever seen, especially out of a player generously listed at 6-feet tall. Iverson’s crossover was devastating (just ask Jordan), and his bombastic styler as a scorer made for thrilling viewing throughout his prime.

