2-seed Arizona surges past 6-seed ASU in semifinals of 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Azuolas Tubelis scored 17 points and Oumar Ballo and Cedric Henderson Jr. dropped 14 apiece as 2-seed Arizona surged past 6-seed Arizona State, 78-59, in the semifinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball semifinals. After ASU cut the deficit to four with 7:06 left in regulation, the Wildcats finished on a 22-7 run to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game, where they will face UCLA at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.