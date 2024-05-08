After 2 seasons at Kansas State, linebacker will ‘pause’ college football to serve Latter-day Saint mission

Kansas State linebacker Jake Clifton prepares for a play during the 2023 season. After two seasons with the Wildcats, Clifton announced that he will take a pause from college football to serve a Latter-day Saint mission. | Chandler Mixon, K-State Sports

After two seasons of college football, Kansas State junior linebacker Jake Clifton announced plans to take a break from the sport to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clifton, of Owasso, Oklahoma, shared the news on social media on May 3.

“The past two seasons with Kansas State have been unforgettable,” he wrote on social media. “I have been blessed more than I deserve. The entire staff has been nothing but helpful in me becoming a better man and player. I will cherish my relationships with my teammates long beyond football.

