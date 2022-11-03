2 Seahawks players win Rookie of the Month honors

The Seahawks’ rookie class of 2022 is making history again.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen has won the Defensive Rookie of the Month award, while running back Ken Walker was named Offensive Rookie of the Month. That’s the first time in NFL history a pair of teammates have won those awards.

In five games, Woolen posted three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. For the season he’s only allowed a 47.1 passer rating and a 52.9% completion rate.

As for Walker, he earned his first start in Week 5 against the Lions. In the four games since he’s averaged 100.75 rushing yards per game and scored five touchdowns.

