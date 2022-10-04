2 Seahawks nominated for FedEx Air and Ground Players of Week 4

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions in Week 4 in what turned out to be a high-scoring matchup, resulting in a final 48-45 Scorigami. For their efforts, both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Rashaad Penny have been nominated for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week.

Smith finished the day completing 23 of 30 passes attempted for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also managed seven carries for 49 yards and a score on the ground.

As for Penny, he logged 17 touches for 151 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in one reception for six yards.

To get your vote in for both players, be sure and visit the official website here.

