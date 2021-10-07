2 Saints players land on PFF’s first-quarter All-Pro team

Which New Orleans Saints players deserve All-Pro honors after the first four games? With a frustrating 2-2 record, there are probably a lot of fans who aren’t eager to nominate anyone.

But two Saints players placed on the first-quarter All-Pro first team from Pro Football Focus, with a few others receiving recognition on the second team. And some were snubbed despite the team’s mediocre record. Here’s what PFF’s Sam Monson said of the selections, and some thoughts on those left out in the cold:

Safety: Marcus Williams

“Williams has never had a bad season in the NFL, and that doesn’t look like it’s changing any time soon. He has a forced fumble to go along with two picks and a pass breakup so far this season for the Saints. His coverage grade is an impressive 74.9, and his 67.3 run-defense grade is above average despite three missed tackles so far this season. Williams spends most of his time (88.8% of his snaps) as a free safety, well off the line of scrimmage, so his ability to make as many impactful plays as he does is truly impressive.”

Special Teams: Ty Montgomery

“Montgomery has four special teams tackles so far after playing 57 snaps across four phases — kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage and punt return.”

Second Team selections

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk (behind Jack Conklin, Browns)

Special Teams: Dwayne Washington (behind Ty Montgomery, Saints)

Snubs

Just a week ago Marshon Lattimore was the top-rated cornerback at PFF, and after one mid-tier game he’s completely overlooked. What gives? He’s still talented enough to warrant consideration.

But it’s not surprising to see Alvin Kamara not mentioned. His greatest value has always come on passing downs, and the Saints haven’t utilized him there often enough. Some of that is on the extra attention defenses are showing him. On the other hand, his route tree has gotten stale over the years.

And Cameron Jordan, a perennial PFF favorite, is continuing to slide in the rankings among his peers. He may be bagging a lot of pressures but those empty calories don’t mean as much as some (or any) sacks would at this point.

