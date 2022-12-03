2 ruled out, 7 questionable in Colts vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will meet for a Sunday night matchup at AT&T Stadium in Week 13.
As both teams released their final injury reports with designations Friday, there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. The Colts already ruled out two starters and have two more listed as questionable. The Cowboys have five players listed as questionable, though the expectation is that all five will play.
Here’s a look at the players with injury designations going into Sunday night:
Out | Colts RT Braden Smith | Illness
Out | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Ankle
Questionable | Colts TE Jelani Woods | Shoulder, Quad
Questionable | Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. | Knee
Questionable | Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs | Illness
Questionable | Cowboys WR Michael Gallup | Illness
Questionable | Cowboys LB Anthony Barr | Hamstring
Questionable | Cowboys S Jayron Kearse | Shoulder
Questionable | Cowboys DT Quinton Bohanna | Knee
