2 ruled out, 7 questionable in Colts vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will meet for a Sunday night matchup at AT&T Stadium in Week 13.

As both teams released their final injury reports with designations Friday, there are plenty of names to keep an eye on. The Colts already ruled out two starters and have two more listed as questionable. The Cowboys have five players listed as questionable, though the expectation is that all five will play.

Here’s a look at the players with injury designations going into Sunday night:

Out | Colts RT Braden Smith | Illness

Out | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Ankle

Questionable | Colts TE Jelani Woods | Shoulder, Quad

Questionable | Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. | Knee

Questionable | Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs | Illness

Questionable | Cowboys WR Michael Gallup | Illness

Questionable | Cowboys LB Anthony Barr | Hamstring

Questionable | Cowboys S Jayron Kearse | Shoulder

Questionable | Cowboys DT Quinton Bohanna | Knee

