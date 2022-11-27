2 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The final injury report was included with the game designations for cetain players. Between the two teams, eight players carry a designation. The Colts didn’t rule anyone out but had four players listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and had two more listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the players with injury designations for the Week 12 matchup:
Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Ribs/Illness
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts TE Kylen Granson | Illness
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Questionable | Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue | Back
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Questionable | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Out | Steelers RB Jaylen Warren | Hamstring
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Out | Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon | Hamstring
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Steelers WR Miles Boykin | Oblique
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Steelers LB Robert Spillane | Back
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports