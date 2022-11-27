2 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The final injury report was included with the game designations for cetain players. Between the two teams, eight players carry a designation. The Colts didn’t rule anyone out but had four players listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and had two more listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the players with injury designations for the Week 12 matchup:

Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Ribs/Illness

Questionable | Colts TE Kylen Granson | Illness

Questionable | Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue | Back

Questionable | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle

Out | Steelers RB Jaylen Warren | Hamstring

Out | Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon | Hamstring

Questionable | Steelers WR Miles Boykin | Oblique

Questionable | Steelers LB Robert Spillane | Back

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire