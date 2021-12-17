2 ruled out, 10 questionable in Colts vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) both released their final injury reports with designations on Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts had a short injury report with only one player ruled out and another questionable, the Patriots have several names in question for the crucial AFC matchup on Saturday.

Here is a quick look at all of the players with injury designations for this matchup:

Out | Colts DT Antwaun Woods | Calf

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Colts C Ryan Kelly | Knee/Illness/Personal

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Out | Patriots LB Ronnie Perkins | Ankle

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots C David Andrews | Shoulder

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots DL Christian Barmore | Knee

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley | Ribs

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots RB Brandon Bolden | Knee

Questionable | Patriots OL Trent Brown | Calf/Wrist

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Questionable | Patriots K Nick Folk | Left Knee

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots RB Damien Harris | Hamstring

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Patriots S Adrian Phillips | Knee

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

1

1