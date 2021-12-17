2 ruled out, 10 questionable in Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) both released their final injury reports with designations on Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts had a short injury report with only one player ruled out and another questionable, the Patriots have several names in question for the crucial AFC matchup on Saturday.
Here is a quick look at all of the players with injury designations for this matchup:
Out | Colts DT Antwaun Woods | Calf
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts C Ryan Kelly | Knee/Illness/Personal
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Out | Patriots LB Ronnie Perkins | Ankle
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots C David Andrews | Shoulder
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots DL Christian Barmore | Knee
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley | Ribs
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots RB Brandon Bolden | Knee
Questionable | Patriots OL Trent Brown | Calf/Wrist
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm
Questionable | Patriots K Nick Folk | Left Knee
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots RB Damien Harris | Hamstring
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Patriots S Adrian Phillips | Knee
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
