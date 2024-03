2-round mock draft: 5 QBs in 1st, Patriots trade back, Cowboys double-dip trenches

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, the last universal event leading up to April’s NFL draft is complete. Prospects will still have Pro Days, but those will not be attended by every team. There will also be the medical recheck sessions, and that will allow players to be re-evaluated for any ailments that muddied their time in Indianapolis.

Now, with free agency a few days away, it’s time for our first two-round mock draft exercise. All 32 teams, 64 selections with a couple clubs having a larger share thanks to trades. In this simulation, a trade in the top five shakes some things up as two teams in the northeast swap places. Five quarterbacks go in the first round as teams continue to search for their franchise centerpiece.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers, CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (OL02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after breaking up a pass to South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

9. Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) warms up before playing against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates after the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Sep 9, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) looks on before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 18, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates sacking the Iowa State Cyclones quarterback during the game at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) looks on during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

16. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

17. New England Patriots (TRADE): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

19. Los Angeles Rams: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OC Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) signals against the Washington State Cougars in the 4th quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

21. Miami Dolphins: OT JC Latham, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Tennessee wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) reaches for the ball while defended by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

23. Houston Texans: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) catches a ball in the endzone to score a touchdown against the North Alabama Lions during the third quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

25. Green Bay Packers: OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

27. Arizona Cardinals: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) shakes off Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

28. Buffalo Bills: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (94) reacts to a missed stop in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

29. Detroit Lions: Center Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

30. Baltimore Ravens: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton (60) is pictured at OU media day in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

31. San Francisco 49ers: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

32. Kansas City Chiefs: LB Peyton Wilson, North Carolina State

Oct 7, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) runs the ball after recovering a fumble during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a touchdown pass against Washington Huskies running back Ryder Bumgarner (25) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

34. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

31. San Francisco 49ers – Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

Duke won 28-7.Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) stands on the sidelines in the closing minute against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

56 Dallas Cowboys: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) attends practice in Caesars Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 28, 2023. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1.

Complete 2nd Round

33 Carolina Panthers Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 34 Jacksonville Jaguars Chop Robinson, ED, Penn State 35 Arizona Cardinals Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas 36 Washington Comanders Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri 37 Los Angeles Chargers Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M 38 Jordan Morgan Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona 39 New York Giants Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota 40 Washington Commanders Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas 41 Green Bay Packers Kris Jenkins, DI, Michigan 42 Minnesota Vikings Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 43 Atlanta Falcons Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri 44 Las Vegas Raiders Bo Nix, QB, Oregon 45 New Orleans Saints Chris Braswell, ED, Alabama 46 Indianapolis Colts Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU 47 Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut 48 Jacksonville Jaguars Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon 49 Cincinnati Bengals Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU 50 Philadelphia Eagles Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 51 Los Angeles Rams Calen Bullock, S, USC 52 Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State 53 Miami Dolphins Braden Fiske, DI, Florida State 54 Philadelphia Eagles Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan 55 Cleveland Browns Ruke Orhorhoro, DI, Clemson 56 Dallas Cowboys T’Vondre Sweat, DI, Texas 57 Green Bay Packers Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State 58 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 59 Houston Texans Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon 60 Buffalo Bills Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington 61 Detroit Lions Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan 62 Baltimore Ravens Jonathon Brooks, HB, Texas 63 San Francisco 49ers Kiran Amegadjie, T, Yale 64 Kansas City Chiefs Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

